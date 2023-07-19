Top 10 Countries With Weakest Passports In The World

Afghanistan remains entrenched at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index, with a visa-free access score of just 27.
Japan has been knocked off the top spot on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years and bumped into 3rd place, according to the latest ranking. Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list. Take a look at countries with worst passports in the world
Afghanistan citizens are able to visit only 27 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.
Rank: 103
With access to 29 countries, this country is ranked 102 in the World's Most Powerful Passport List.
Ranked 101, Syria has 3rd most weakest passport in the world with visa free access to only 30 countries.
Pakistani passport has been ranked fourth worst globally.
Rank: 100
Visa-free destinations: 33
Rank: 99
Visa-free destinations: 35
Rank: 99
Visa-free destinations: 35
Rank: 98
Visa-free destinations: 38
Rank: 98
Visa-free destinations: 38
Rank: 97
Visa-free destinations: 39
Rank: 96
Visa-free destinations: 40