Top 10 Countries With Weakest Passports In The World

Afghanistan remains entrenched at the bottom of the Henley Passport Index, with a visa-free access score of just 27.

Updated On 04:40 PM IST, 19 Jul 2023

Japan has been knocked off the top spot on the Henley Passport Index for the first time in five years and bumped into 3rd place, according to the latest ranking. Meanwhile, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the list. Take a look at countries with worst passports in the world

1. Afghanistan

Afghanistan citizens are able to visit only 27 travel destinations out of 227 around the world visa-free.

Rank: 103

2. Iraq

With access to 29 countries, this country is ranked 102 in the World's Most Powerful Passport List.

3. Syria

Ranked 101, Syria has 3rd most weakest passport in the world with visa free access to only 30 countries.

4. Pakistan

Pakistani passport has been ranked fourth worst globally.

Rank: 100

Visa-free destinations: 33

5. Yemen

Rank: 99

Visa-free destinations: 35

6. Somalia

Rank: 99

Visa-free destinations: 35

7. Palestinian Territories

Rank: 98

Visa-free destinations: 38

8. Nepal

Rank: 98

Visa-free destinations: 38

9. North Korea

Rank: 97

Visa-free destinations: 39

10. Bangladesh

Rank: 96

Visa-free destinations: 40

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — July 19

11 Most Powerful Passports In The World

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 18
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe