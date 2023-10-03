Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

Top 10 Countries With Fastest Mobile Internet Speeds; Check India's Rank

India’s position on the Speedtest Global Index has improved by 72 places. Read to know more

Updated On 01:41 PM IST, 03 Oct 2023

The mobile download speeds in India have seen a significant boost with launch of 5G services, and the country has climbed 72 places higher to clinch 47th spot in the Speedtest Global Index, according to Ookla.

India’s Remarkable 5G Advancement

India's speed performance has seen a 3.59 times increase since the introduction of 5G, with median download speeds improving to 50.21 Mbps in August 2023, from 13.87 Mbps in September 2022.

1. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Median download speed: 210.89 Mbps

2. Qatar

Median download speed: 192.71 Mbps

3. Kuwait

Median download speed: 153.86 Mbps

4. Norway

Median download speed: 134.45 Mbps

5. Denmark

Median download speed: 124.00 Mbps

6. China

Median download speed: 122.89 Mbps

7. South Korea

Median download speed: 120.08 Mbps

8. Macau (SAR)

Median download speed: 112.33 Mbps

9. Iceland

Median download speed: 110.02 Mbps

10. Netherlands

Median download speed: 107.42 Mbps

