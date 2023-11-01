Top 10 Countries To Visit In 2024, According To Lonely Planet

Photo Credit: Unsplash
From India to Croatia, check out the countries in the 'Best in Travel 2024' list.
Australian travel guidebook publisher Lonely Planet has revealed its 50 top travel destinations for the year 2024. 'World's most colourful country' India is ranked second in the top countries categories, while Mongolia has been chosen as the No.1 country. Check the list:
According to Lonely Planet, Mongolia has much to offer "for seekers of wide-open spaces, adventures and culture."
Accessible with new flight routes, India offers a colourful experience with temples, Himalayan adventures, diverse cuisine and bustling markets, the publisher said.
Known for its powdery white sand beaches, the island now also focuses on its cultural heritage and traditions, making it perfect for travelers seeking more than all-inclusive resorts.
Embrace adventure, history, food and art in Mexico, where you can explore Maya ruins, watch a solar eclipse or take a road trip along the beautiful coast of Oaxaca.
Wander the Sahara Desert, explore Marrakesh's souks and visit the blue city of Chefchaouen in this North African country, which is bouncing back from an earthquake.
Chile - a country of salt flats, rainforests, volcanoes, glaciers and fjords is among the top 10 picks.
A charismatic West African country with a rich history, known for its palm-fringed beaches and vibrant national parks.
Follow the ancient Silk Road through Uzbekistan's cultural hubs, where you can explore historical sites and experience community-based tourism.
With easing political tensions, Pakistan is welcoming travelers to explore buzzing bazaars, alpine valleys and the Himalayan passes.
Croatia's sun-kissed coastline, historic walled cities and accessibility through the Schengen Area and Eurozone make it an enticing destination for 2024.
