Top 10 Coffee-Producing Countries In The World

Nescafe has shortlisted the top coffee-producing countries based on their average yearly production in the World.

Updated On 01:01 PM IST, 11 Aug 2023

Coffee

This is the second most traded good across the World and Nescafe has enlisted the top 10 producers.

1. Brazil

Coffee Production: 2.68 million metric tons of coffee on average every year.

2. Vietnam

Coffee Production: Over 1.5 million metric tons of coffee a year.

3. Colombia

Coffee Production: Over 760 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.

4. Indonesia

Coffee Production: Over 668 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.

5. Honduras

Coffee Production: Over 475 metric tonnes of coffee a year.

6. Ethiopia

Coffee Production: More than 421 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.

7. Peru

Coffee Production: Over 346 metric tons of coffee a year.

8. India 

Coffee Production: Over 234 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.

9. Guatemala

Coffee Production: Over 245 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.

10. Uganda

Coffee Production: Over 209 thousand metric tons of coffee beans a year.

