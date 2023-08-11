Top 10 Coffee-Producing Countries In The World

Nescafe has shortlisted the top coffee-producing countries based on their average yearly production in the World.
This is the second most traded good across the World and Nescafe has enlisted the top 10 producers.
Coffee Production: 2.68 million metric tons of coffee on average every year.
Coffee Production: Over 1.5 million metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 760 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 668 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 475 metric tonnes of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: More than 421 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 346 metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 234 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 245 thousand metric tons of coffee a year.
Coffee Production: Over 209 thousand metric tons of coffee beans a year.