Top 10 Cities With Highest Annual Rise In Rates Of Luxury Homes

Mumbai is at 4th position among 46 cities globally in terms of price rise of luxury residential properties.
Real estate consultant Knight Frank India has released ‘Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2023' and said Mumbai, Bengaluru and New Delhi recorded an increase in average annual prices of prime residential or luxury homes in the July-September period.
Delhi moved to 10th in the third quarter (July-September) of 2023 with a growth of 4.1% year-on-year from 36th rank in the year-ago period.
The Kenyan capital city is ranked ninth in the Knight Frank Prime Global Cities Index Q3 2023.
Sydney is ranked 8th with a growth of 4.2% year-on-year.
In the Asia-Pacific region, Seoul’s annual growth significantly improved, moving the city from 39th place in Q2 to 7th place this quarter.
In Q2, Stockholm’s property market saw strong quarterly and annual growth. However, this trend faces challenges in the quarterly data, showing a sharp 7.7% decline in property prices.
Madrid is ranked 5th with a growth of 5.5% year-on-year.
Mumbai recorded the 4th highest year-on-year growth in prime residential prices in Q3 2023. The 6.5 per cent increase in prime residential prices has moved the city up by 18 places from 22nd rank in Q3 2022.
Shanghai secures the third spot with 10.4% annual growth in Knight Frank's rankings.
Dubai, with 15.9% annual growth, has moved into second position due to a slowing in quarterly growth from 11.6% in Q2 to 0.7% in Q3.
Despite a modest 2.1% price increase this quarter, Manila claimed the top spot in the ranking with a 21.2% annual rise in prices. Manila’s performance is attributed to strong domestic and foreign investments.
