Top 10 Cities In Asia Pacific For Flexible Office Space Stock

Bengaluru continues to top the list of APAC cities, having the highest flexible stock of 12.9 million square feet as of March 2023
Delhi-NCR has emerged as the third biggest city in the Asia Pacific in having flexible office space stock beating Beijing and Seoul, while Bengaluru has retained the top spot, according to real estate consultant CBRE.
Bengaluru continues to top the list of APAC cities, having the highest flexible stock of 12.9 million square feet as of March 2023, PTI reported.
Flexible office stock: 10 million square feet
In its report, 'H1 2023 Asia Pacific Flexible Office Market', CBRE mentioned that Delhi-NCR emerged as 3rd largest city among the 20 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) cities with a flexible office stock of 8.4 million square feet.
Beijing is at 4th position with 7.5 million square feet stock.
Flexible office stock: 6.5 million square feet
Flexible office stock: 6.5 million square feet
Flexible office stock: 6 million square feet
Flexible office stock: 5.6 million square feet
Flexible office stock: 4.7 million square feet
Flexible office stock: 4 million square feet