Top 10 Cities In Asia Pacific For Flexible Office Space Stock

Bengaluru continues to top the list of APAC cities, having the highest flexible stock of 12.9 million square feet as of March 2023

Updated On 12:02 PM IST, 18 Jul 2023

Asia Pacific Flexible Office Market 2023

Delhi-NCR has emerged as the third biggest city in the Asia Pacific in having flexible office space stock beating Beijing and Seoul, while Bengaluru has retained the top spot, according to real estate consultant CBRE.

1. Bengaluru

Bengaluru continues to top the list of APAC cities, having the highest flexible stock of 12.9 million square feet as of March 2023, PTI reported.

2. Shanghai

Flexible office stock: 10 million square feet

3. Delhi-NCR

In its report, 'H1 2023 Asia Pacific Flexible Office Market', CBRE mentioned that Delhi-NCR emerged as 3rd largest city among the 20 Asia-Pacific region (APAC) cities with a flexible office stock of 8.4 million square feet.

4. Beijing

Beijing is at 4th position with 7.5 million square feet stock.

5. Seoul

Flexible office stock: 6.5 million square feet

6. Tokyo

Flexible office stock: 6.5 million square feet

7. Hyderabad

Flexible office stock: 6 million square feet

8. Shenzhen

Flexible office stock: 5.6 million square feet

9. Mumbai

Flexible office stock: 4.7 million square feet

10. Singapore

Flexible office stock: 4 million square feet

