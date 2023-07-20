Top 10 Bowlers With Most Wickets In Test Cricket

England's Stuart Broad on July 19 became the fifth player and second seamer to take 600 Test match wickets.
Country: South Africa
Matches: 93
Wickets: 439
5WIs: 26
Country: India
Matches: 93
Wickets: 486
5WIs: 34
Country: Australia
Matches: 122
Wickets: 496
5WIs: 23
Country: West Indies
Matches: 132
Wickets: 519
5WIs: 22
Country: Australia
Matches: 124
Wickets: 563
5WIs: 29
Country: England
Matches: 166
Wickets: 600
5WIs: 20
Country: India
Matches: 132
Wickets: 619
5WIs: 35
Country: England
Matches: 182
Wickets: 688
5WIs: 32
Country: Australia
Matches: 145
Wickets: 708
5WIs: 37
Country: Sri Lanka
Matches: 133
Wickets: 800
5WIs: 67
