Top 10 Bowlers With Most Wickets In Test Cricket

England's Stuart Broad on July 19 became the fifth player and second seamer to take 600 Test match wickets.

Updated On 10:41 AM IST, 20 Jul 2023

10. Dale Steyn

Country: South Africa

Matches: 93

Wickets: 439

5WIs: 26

Image Source: Twitter/@IsbUnited

9. Ravichandran Ashwin

Country: India

Matches: 93

Wickets: 486

5WIs: 34

Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI

8. Nathon Lyon

Country: Australia

Matches: 122

Wickets: 496

5WIs: 23

Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI

7. Courtney Walsh

Country: West Indies

Matches: 132

Wickets: 519

5WIs: 22

Image Source: Twitter/@CuddyWalsh

6. Glenn McGrath

Country: Australia

Matches: 124

Wickets: 563

5WIs: 29

Image Source: Twitter/@glennmcgrath11

5. Stuart Broad 

Country: England

Matches: 166

Wickets: 600

5WIs: 20

Image Source: Twitter/@England Cricket

4. Anil Kumble 

Country: India

Matches: 132

Wickets: 619

5WIs: 35

Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI

3. James Anderson

Country: England

Matches: 182

Wickets: 688

5WIs: 32

Image Source: Twitter/@England Cricket

2. Shane Warne

Country: Australia

Matches: 145

Wickets: 708

5WIs: 37

Image Source: Twitter/@England Cricket

1. Muthiah Muralidaran

Country: Sri Lanka

Matches: 133

Wickets: 800

5WIs: 67

Image Source: Twitter/@Sunrisers

