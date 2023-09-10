Top 10 Best Rated Korean Dishes

Explore the delicious world of Korean cuisine with our list of the 10 best-rated Korean dishes, according to TasteAtlas. From sizzling barbecue to flavorful stews, these dishes offer a delightful taste of South Korea's culinary treasures.

1. Yakiniku

Japanese/Korean grilled meat and vegetables on a table grill, often served with various dipping sauces.

2. Gui (Korean BBQ)

Grilled dishes in Korean cuisine, where diners cook raw ingredients like beef, chicken, and pork at the table.

3. Banchan

Assorted Korean side dishes, including kimchi, pickled vegetables, and stir-fry dishes, served in small plates.

4. Dak Galbi

Stir-fried chicken dish cooked tableside with vegetables and a spicy sauce, often turned into fried rice.

5. Jeon (Korean Pancakes)

Savory or sweet pancakes made with ingredients like meat, seafood, and vegetables, served with dipping sauce.

6. Samgyeopsal

Korean pork belly grilled at the table, served with lettuce, garlic, and dipping sauces.

7. Kalbi

Grilled beef short ribs or other meats in a sweet marinade, often wrapped in lettuce leaves.

8. Sundubu jjigae

Traditional Korean stew with uncurdled tofu, vegetables, and optional meat or seafood.

9. Ssam

Korean technique of wrapping ingredients like rice, pork, or kimchi in lettuce or seaweed, often with spicy dip.

10. Hotteok

Korean pancakes filled with cinnamon, brown sugar, and nuts, commonly sold as street food.

