Top 10 Best Rated Korean Dishes

Explore the delicious world of Korean cuisine with our list of the 10 best-rated Korean dishes, according to TasteAtlas. From sizzling barbecue to flavorful stews, these dishes offer a delightful taste of South Korea's culinary treasures.
Japanese/Korean grilled meat and vegetables on a table grill, often served with various dipping sauces.
Grilled dishes in Korean cuisine, where diners cook raw ingredients like beef, chicken, and pork at the table.
Assorted Korean side dishes, including kimchi, pickled vegetables, and stir-fry dishes, served in small plates.
Stir-fried chicken dish cooked tableside with vegetables and a spicy sauce, often turned into fried rice.
Savory or sweet pancakes made with ingredients like meat, seafood, and vegetables, served with dipping sauce.
Korean pork belly grilled at the table, served with lettuce, garlic, and dipping sauces.
Grilled beef short ribs or other meats in a sweet marinade, often wrapped in lettuce leaves.
Traditional Korean stew with uncurdled tofu, vegetables, and optional meat or seafood.
Korean technique of wrapping ingredients like rice, pork, or kimchi in lettuce or seaweed, often with spicy dip.
Korean pancakes filled with cinnamon, brown sugar, and nuts, commonly sold as street food.