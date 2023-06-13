Top 10 Architecture Colleges In India Based On NIRF Rankings 2023

Discover the top-ranked institutions in architecture and planning in India.
Union Minister Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh unveiled the NIRF Rankings 2023 on June 5, revealing the top 10 Architecture and Planning institutes in India.
The Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT Roorkee) retained its 1st position in Architecture subject of the India Rankings 2023 for the third consecutive years, i.e. from 2021 to 2023.
NIT Calicut, a technical institution of national importance established in 1961, has consistently ranked second in the India Rankings 2023, maintaining its position for three consecutive years from 2021 to 2023.
IIT Kharagpur is a renowned public engineering institute established in 1951. It ranks 3rd in Architecture and Planning in India Rankings 2023, maintaining its position for the third consecutive year. It was previously ranked 1st from 2018 to 2020.
The NIT Tiruchirappalli stands at 4th position in Architecture and Planning subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked between 5th to 8th positions in Architecture and Planning subject of the India Rankings from 2019 to 2021.
SPA New Delhi stands at the 5th position in Architecture and Planning subject of the India Rankings 2023. SPA New Delhi was ranked between 3rd to 5th positions in Architecture and Planning subject of the India Rankings from 2019 to 2022.
Location: New Delhi, Delhi, Score: 65.13
Location: Ahmedabad, Gujarat, Score: 63.97
Location: Rourkela, Odisha, Score: 63.76
Location: Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, Score: 62.38
Location: Howrah, West Bengal, Score: 62.09