Time Ripe To Bet On Diagnostics Space For Longer-Term Horizon: Aditya Khemka

The U.S. generics segment of Indian pharma companies has been facing headwinds, and Aditya Khemka is cautious about this segment.
The U.S. generics segment of Indian pharma companies has been facing headwinds, which is why Aditya Khemka is cautious about this segment.
InCred Healthcare Fund is not yet positive on the unbranded generic segment as there are regulatory and pricing risks.
Aditya Khemka is positive on the active pharmaceutical ingredient and contract development and manufacturing organisation segments, but suggests investors be careful while picking stocks.
Most diagnostics companies are trading at the lowest valuation in their history; it's a good time to buy for the long term.