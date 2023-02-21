Time Ripe To Bet On Diagnostics Space For Longer-Term Horizon: Aditya Khemka

The U.S. generics segment of Indian pharma companies has been facing headwinds, and Aditya Khemka is cautious about this segment.

Updated On 1:34 PM IST

Cautious On U.S. Generics Business 

The U.S. generics segment of Indian pharma companies has been facing headwinds, which is why Aditya Khemka is cautious about this segment.

Not Positive Yet On Unbranded Generics

InCred Healthcare Fund is not yet positive on the unbranded generic segment as there are regulatory and pricing risks.

Positive On API/CDMO Space, But...

Aditya Khemka is positive on the active pharmaceutical ingredient and contract development and manufacturing organisation segments, but suggests investors be careful while picking stocks.

Time Ripe To Buy Diagnostics Space

Most diagnostics companies are trading at the lowest valuation in their history; it's a good time to buy for the long term.

More Stories

F1 Cars in 2023 - Liveries Of All 10 Teams

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Steady Today, February 21, 2023

Latest FD Interest Rates Of Leading Banks in February 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe