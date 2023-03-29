Three Indian Restaurants Feature Among Asia's 50 Best

Masque, Indian Accent, and Avartana were among the 50 best Asian restaurants, according to U.K.-based William Reed Business Media.

Updated On 12:21 PM IST

Masque Off

Mumbai's Masque has emerged as the best Indian restaurant on the list. Located in Mahalaxmi, the eatery ranked 16th best in Asia this year, up from 21st last year.

From The Capital

Indian Accent in New Delhi, which is on Lodhi Road, jumped three places to become the 19th best restaurant in Asia. It is also the second-best restaurant in India. 

Southern Success

Chennai's Avartana, the third-best Indian restaurant, is ranked 30th in Asia.

Asia's Best

Thailand's Le Du emerged as the best restaurant in Asia, up from fourth place in last year's ranking. The Bangkok eatery specialises in creatively reworked Thai dishes.

Top Five

Japan's Sezanne and Den and Thailand's Nusara and Gaggan Anand made it to the five best restaurants in Asia.

More Stories

7 Banks Offering Highest Interest Rates On Senior Citizen Fixed Deposits

A Recap Of Today's Top Business And Markets News: March 28

IPL 2023: Take A Look At The New Jerseys Of Your Favorite IPL Team
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe