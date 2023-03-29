Three Indian Restaurants Feature Among Asia's 50 Best

Masque, Indian Accent, and Avartana were among the 50 best Asian restaurants, according to U.K.-based William Reed Business Media.
Mumbai's Masque has emerged as the best Indian restaurant on the list. Located in Mahalaxmi, the eatery ranked 16th best in Asia this year, up from 21st last year.
Indian Accent in New Delhi, which is on Lodhi Road, jumped three places to become the 19th best restaurant in Asia. It is also the second-best restaurant in India.
Chennai's Avartana, the third-best Indian restaurant, is ranked 30th in Asia.
Thailand's Le Du emerged as the best restaurant in Asia, up from fourth place in last year's ranking. The Bangkok eatery specialises in creatively reworked Thai dishes.
Japan's Sezanne and Den and Thailand's Nusara and Gaggan Anand made it to the five best restaurants in Asia.