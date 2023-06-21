Top 10 Most Valuable Private Sector Companies In India - Hurun India 500

This is the second edition of the list, which ranks the 500 most valuable companies in India.

Burgundy Private, Axis Bank’s Private Banking business and Hurun India released the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. These companies are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalization for listed companies and valuations for non-listed companies.

1st Rank: Reliance Industries

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL ranks 1st in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 17,25,058 Cr.

2nd Rank: Tata Consultancy Services

Rajesh Gopinathan led TCS ranks 2nd in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 11,68,390.

3rd Rank: HDFC Bank

Sashidhar Jagdishan-led banking behemoth ranks 3rd in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 8,33,656.

4th Rank: Infosys

Salil Parekh-led IT giant ranks 4th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 6,46,985.

5th Rank: ICICI Bank

Sandeep Bakhshi-led Indian multinational bank ranks 5th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 6,33,171.

6th Rank: Bharti Airtel

Gopal Vittal-led telecom giant ranks 6th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 4,89,575.

7th Rank: HDFC

Keki M Mistry-led Housing Development Finance Corporation ranks 7th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 4,48,844.

8th Rank: ITC

Sanjiv Puri-led Indian conglomerate ranks 8th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 4,32,359.

9th Rank: Adani Total Gas

Suresh P Manglani-led natural gas distribution company ranks 9th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 3,96,245.

10th Rank: Adani Enterprises

Rajesh S Adani-led Adani group company ranks 10th in the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 list with a valuation of Rs 3,81,610.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

