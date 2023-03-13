These Indian Cities Are Among The Most Congested In The World

The cost of driving has reached new highs around the world, according to the annual TomTom Traffic Index.
The average travel time per 10 km in Bengaluru stood at 29 minutes and 10 seconds, whereas London was at the top with a travel time of 36 minutes and 20 seconds per 10 km.
Pune and New Delhi ranked 6th and 34th, respectively, among 390 cities across 56 countries. Surprisingly, Mumbai was ranked 47th on the list.
The travel time spent during rush hour per year was 260 hours for Bengaluru along with 1,009 kg of yearly carbon emission.
The best time to avoid traffic in cities like Bengaluru, Pune, New Delhi, and Mumbai is 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, according to the survey.
The TomTom Traffic Index measures cities around the world by their travel time, fuel costs, and CO2 emissions, providing free access to city-by-city information.