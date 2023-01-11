These Are The World's Most And Least Powerful Passports In 2023

Japan has the world's most powerful passport, while Afghanistan ranks the lowest.

Updated On 11 Jan 2023

Japan Has The Most Powerful Passport

Japan boasts of the world's most powerful passport, allowing visa-free entry to 193 global destinations, according to the Henley Passport Index.

Singapore, South Korea Retain Their Position

Singapore and South Korea are joint second in the top ranking of the world's most powerful passports, followed by Germany and Spain.

Afghanistan Fares The Worst

Afghanistan ranks the lowest, allowing visa-free entry to only 27 global destinations. It is followed by Iraq, Syria, Pakistan and Yemen.

199 Passports Ranked

The ranking by Henley & Partners uses data from the International Air Transport Association or IATA to rank 199 passports' access to 227 travel destinations.

