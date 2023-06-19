These Are The Top 10 Dental Colleges In India

3 out of the top 10 dental institutions in India are in Chennai. Take a look.
Earlier this month, NIRF Rankings 2023 were released by Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh. Here are the top 10 dental institutions in India according to NIRF.
The Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences in Chennai retained its 1st position in the Dental subject of India Rankings 2023 for the second consecutive year. It was ranked at 3rd and 4th positions in Dental subject of the India Rankings 2021 and 2020 respectively. Score: 84.08
The Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal retained its 2nd position in Dental subject of India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 1st and 2nd positions in Dental subject in the India Rankings 2021 and 2020 respectively. Score: 77.51
The dentistry Institution of Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune retained its 3rd position in Dental subject of India Rankings 2023. It was ranked at 2nd and 3rd positions in Dental subject of the India Rankings 2021 and 2020 respectively. Score: 73.08
The Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences in the national capital retained its 4th position in Dental subject of India Rankings 2023 for the third consecutive year, i.e. from 2021 to 2023. It was ranked at 1st position in Dental subject of the India Rankings 2020. Score: 70.96.
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences (ABSMIDS), Mangaluru stands at 5th position in the dental subject of the India Rankings 2023. It was ranked between 5th and 6th positions in Dental subject of the India Rankings from 2020 to 2022. Score: 69.21
SRM Dental College in Chennai, with a score of 67.02 is the 6th best dental institution in India.
With a score of 63.96, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research in Chennai is 7th in the list.
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore is ranked 8th in the list of top 10 dental colleges in India. Score: 62.44
This institution in Bhubaneswar is 9th on the list of top 10 dental institutions in India. Score: 61.56
This dental institution in New Delhi is ranked 10th in the India Rankings 2023 with a score of 61.14.