These Are The Most Valued IT Services Brands In 2023

Accenture is the most valuable IT services brand, followed by TCS and Infosys, according to a Brand Finance report.
Accenture, which is worth $39.9 billion, is the most valuable brand globally. It is retaining the top spot for the fifth consecutive year. It is also the strongest IT services brand with a BSI score of 87.8 out of 100, according to a Brand Finance report.
Indian IT company TCS remained the second-most valuable IT services brand globally. The company's brand value increased by 2% year-on-year to $17.2 billion in 2023.
With the third rank, Infosys has consolidated its position among the top three most valuable IT services brands globally. It is valued at $13 billion and has a high brand strength rating of AAA.
While Accenture, TCS and Infosys bagged the top three places in the ranking, IBM holds fourth position and Capgemini is at fifth position.
HCL Tech, at rank 8, is the fastest-growing Indian IT services brand. Its brand value grew by 7% to $6.5 billion in 2023. Tech Mahindra climbed from 15th to 11th place this year, while Wipro dropped from 7th to 9th place.
IT services brands have achieved significant growth in brand value in the post-pandemic economy, the Brand Finance report said. The total 25 brands assessed have an aggregate brand value of $156 billion.