These Are The 10 Least Liveable Cities In the World

Damascus in Syria is the least liveable city in the world, according to data released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).

Updated On 10:46 AM IST, 23 Jun 2023

The Global Liveability Index 2023

The list contains the names of 173 cities around the world that have been ranked based on a number of significant factors, including health care, education, stability, infrastructure and the environment. Check out the 10 least liveable cities in 2023:

1. Damascus, Syria

War-ravaged Damascus, the lowest-ranked city in the survey, has seen no improvement in its liveability scores despite the regional political comeback of its president, Bashar al-Assad.

2. Tripoli, Libya

According to the report, scores for Tripoli and other cities in the bottom ten have improved as the pandemic has receded.

3. Algiers, Algeria

4. Lagos, Nigeria

5. Karachi, Pakistan

6. Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea

7. Dhaka, Bangladesh And Harare, Zimbabwe

9. Kyiv, Ukraine

Kyiv is back in EIU's survey, having been forced out by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The city ranks a lowly 165th out of the 173 cities in the survey, with its stability and infrastructure damaged by the war.

10. Douala, Cameroon

