These 7 Indian Restaurants Feature Among The World's 150 Most Legendary Ones

Figlmüller in Austria has been named the most legendary restaurant in the world for its iconic dish 'the Schnitzel Wiener Art'.

Updated On 04:16 PM IST, 25 Jun 2023

Taste Atlas, an experiential travel online guide, has recently unveiled a list of the ‘Top 150 Most Legendary Restaurants in the World’. It also listed the iconic dish of each of these 150 restaurants. Here are those seven Indian restaurants.

1. Paragon

Paragaon in Kozhikode, Kerala featuring at 11th position is an emblem of the region's rich gastronomic history, celebrated for its mastery of traditional Malabar cuisine - TasteAtlas said.

Restaurant founded in: 1939

Iconic dish: Biryani

2. Tunday Kababi

Tunday Kababi in Lucknow, UP featuring at 12th position is a jewel in the crown of Lucknow's culinary scene in India and has gained widespread acclaim for its Mughlai cuisine - TasteAtlas said.

Restaurant founded in: 1905

Iconic dish: Galouti kebab

3. Peter Cat

Peter Cat in Kolkata, WB featuring at 17th position is an enduring culinary institution adored for its blend of Indian and continental cuisines - TasteAtlas said.

Restaurant founded in: 1975

Iconic dish: Chelow kebab

4. Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba

Amrik Sukhdev Dhaba in Murthal, Haryana featuring at 23rd position started as a small roadside food stall and has now grown into a must-visit destination for travelers on the Delhi-Ambala highway - TasteAtlas said.

Restaurant founded in: 1956

Iconic dish: Aloo paratha

5. Mavali Tiffin Rooms

Mavali Tiffin Rooms in Bangalore, Karnataka featuring at 39th position is commonly known as MTR and holds a revered spot in India's culinary history - TasteAtlas said.

Restaurant founded in: 1924

Iconic dish: Rava idli

6. Karim’s

Karim’s featuring at 87th position is a historic restaurant located near Jama Masjid in Old Delhi and is famous for its delicious kebabs & Mughlai food.

Restaurant founded in: 1913

Iconic dish: Mutton Korma

7. Ram Ashraya

Ram Ashraya featuring at 112th position is a popular restaurant located in Matunga, Mumbai and is well-known for its authentic South Indian vegetarian cuisine.

Restaurant founded in: 1939

Iconic dish: Upma

