These 7 Banks Have Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates In August 2023

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Canara Bank, Suryoday SFB, Utkarsh SFB, Jana SFB, and Equitas SFB have revised their FD rates in August.
Here is the list of banks that have revised their FD interest rates in August 2023 and are offering interest rates up to 8.6% for regular citizens and 9.1% for senior citizens.
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 18, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 3.5% to 7.2%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.95%
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 5, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 3.5% to 7.5%
Senior Citizen: 4.25% to 8.25%
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 12, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 4% to 7.25%
Senior Citizen: 4.25% to 7.75%
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 7, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 4% to 8.6%
Senior Citizen: 4.5% to 9.1%
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 21, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 4% to 8.5%
Senior Citizen: 4.6% to 9.1%
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 15, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 3% to 8.5%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 9%
Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 21, 2023) across all tenors are as follows
General Public: 3.5% to 8.5%
Senior Citizen: 4% to 9%