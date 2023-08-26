These 7 Banks Have Revised Fixed Deposit Interest Rates In August 2023

Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, Canara Bank, Suryoday SFB, Utkarsh SFB, Jana SFB, and Equitas SFB have revised their FD rates in August.

Here is the list of banks that have revised their FD interest rates in August 2023 and are offering interest rates up to 8.6% for regular citizens and 9.1% for senior citizens.

Axis Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 18, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 3.5% to 7.2%

  • Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.95%

IndusInd Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 5, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 3.5% to 7.5%

  • Senior Citizen: 4.25% to 8.25%

Canara Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 12, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 4% to 7.25%

  • Senior Citizen: 4.25% to 7.75%

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 7, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 4% to 8.6%

  • Senior Citizen: 4.5% to 9.1%

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 21, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 4% to 8.5%

  • Senior Citizen: 4.6% to 9.1%

Jana Small Finance Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 15, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 3% to 8.5%

  • Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 9%

Equitas Small Finance Bank

Latest interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 21, 2023) across all tenors are as follows

  • General Public: 3.5% to 8.5%

  • Senior Citizen: 4% to 9%

