These 4 Women Of Indian Origin Are On Forbes' List Of America's Most Successful Businesswomen In 2023

Diane Hendricks, co-founder, ABC Supply is the most successful businesswoman in America.

Updated On 11:29 AM IST, 12 Jul 2023

Forbes' List Of America's Most Successful Businesswomen In 2023

In the list released by Forbes last month, Showrunner Shonda Rhimes and Insitro CEO Daphne Koller, whose firm is using AI to develop drugs more quickly, are among the eight newcomers.

1. Jayshree Ullal

  • Rank: 15

  • Wealth: $2.2 billion

  • Position: President and Chief Executive Officer, Arista Networks

  • Source: Computer networking

  • Age: 62

  • Residence: Saratoga, CA

2. Neerja Sethi

  • Rank: 25

  • Wealth: $990 million

  • Co-founded Syntel

  • Source: IT consulting, outsourcing

  • Age: 68

  • Residence: Fisher Island, FL

3. Neha Narkhede

  • Rank: 50

  • Wealth: $520 million

  • Position: Co-founder, Oscilar & Confluent

  • Source: Software

  • Age: 38

  • Residence: Palo Alto, CA

4. Indra Nooyi 

  • Rank: 77

  • Wealth: $350 million

  • Source: Pepsi

  • Age: 67

  • Residence: Greenwich, CT

