These 4 Women Of Indian Origin Are On Forbes' List Of America's Most Successful Businesswomen In 2023

Diane Hendricks, co-founder, ABC Supply is the most successful businesswoman in America.
In the list released by Forbes last month, Showrunner Shonda Rhimes and Insitro CEO Daphne Koller, whose firm is using AI to develop drugs more quickly, are among the eight newcomers.
Rank: 15
Wealth: $2.2 billion
Position: President and Chief Executive Officer, Arista Networks
Source: Computer networking
Age: 62
Residence: Saratoga, CA
Rank: 25
Wealth: $990 million
Co-founded Syntel
Source: IT consulting, outsourcing
Age: 68
Residence: Fisher Island, FL
Rank: 50
Wealth: $520 million
Position: Co-founder, Oscilar & Confluent
Source: Software
Age: 38
Residence: Palo Alto, CA
Rank: 77
Wealth: $350 million
Source: Pepsi
Age: 67
Residence: Greenwich, CT