Photo Credit: Unsplash

The World's Cheapest Cities To Live In 2023

From Ahmedabad to Karachi, here are the top 10 cheapest cities in EIU’s latest Worldwide Cost of Living (WCOL) survey.

Updated On 12:41 PM IST, 04 Dec 2023

According to the annual Worldwide Cost of Living Index that’s published by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), the world’s cheapest city is still Damascus (Syria). This year’s survey was conducted between August 14 and September 11, 2023.

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

1. Damascus, Syria

Rank: 173

The EIU survey said that the cheapest city in its rankings is still Damascus, even though its WCOL price basket rose by 321% year on year in local-currency terms (amid lifting of government subsidies and devaluation of the currency, which increased import costs).

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

2. Tehran, Iran

Rank: 172

Photo Credit: Unsplash

3. Tripoli, Libya

Rank: 171

All three cities (Damascus, Tehran and Tripoli) are particularly cheap for groceries, as well as for other household goods and personal care.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

4. Karachi, Pakistan

Rank: 170

Photo Credit: Unsplash

5. Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Rank: 169

Photo Credit: Unsplash

6. Tunis, Tunisia

Rank: 168

Photo Credit: Unsplash

7. Lukasa, Zambia

Rank: 167

Photo Credit: Representative/Unsplash

8. Ahmedabad, India

Rank: 166

Photo Credit: Unsplash

9. Lagos, Nigeria

Rank: 165

10. Chennai, India And Buenos Aires, Argentina

Photo Credit: Unsplash

More Stories

