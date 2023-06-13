The Top 10 Friendliest Cities In The World

Preply’s Community Spirit Index has revealed the list of friendliest cities in the world based on six metrics.

Six 'Friendly' Metrics

Community Spirit Index ranks the friendliest cities based on friendly staff, visitors return rate, Acceptance to diversity, community respect, happiness, and English proficiency score.   

1. Toronto, Canada  

According to the Community Spirit Index, Toronto is the most friendly city in the world. Toronto boasts a very decent visitor return rate of 15%.

Sydney, Australia

Australian city of Sydney is tied with Toronto as the friendliest city in the world with an overall friendliness score of 7.97 out of 10.

2. Edinburgh, UK  

Edinburgh takes second place with a high overall friendliness score of 7.78.

3. Manchester, UK  

Manchester comes in third place with an overall score of 7.72 out of 10.

4. New York, USA  

New York ranks 4th in the list of top 10 friendliest countries in the world.

5. Montreal, Canada  

With a happiness score of 7.03, Montreal is 5th friendliest city in the world.

6. Melbourne, Australia  

7. San Francisco, USA  

8. Dublin, Ireland  

9. Copenhagen, Denmark  

10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

