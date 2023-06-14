The 10 Least Friendly Cities In The World

Accra in Ghana ranks as the least friendly city in the world. Check the other nine in the top 10 which includes 2 Indian cities.

Mumbai And Delhi In Top 10

Preply's Community Spirit Index ranked the least friendly cities for non-natives based on friendly staff, visitors' return rate, acceptance to diversity, community respect, happiness, and English proficiency score. 

1. Accra, Ghana 

According to the Community Spirit Index, Accra is the least friendly city in the world receiving a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10.

2. Marrakech, Morocco 

Marrakech ranks just above Accra as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69.

3. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 

This Malaysian city has made it to the top 3 with a friendly staff % of just 0.90. The city also performs very poorly on the other metrics.

4. Mumbai, India 

With a score of 3.91, Mumbai is ranked as the 4th least friendly in the world.

5. Rio De Janerio, Brazil 

Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is at the 5th position with a friendliness score of 4.36.

6. Delhi, India

The capital city of India is ranked 6th with a happiness score of 4.01

7. Doha, Qatar  

This city in the Middle East has poor English efficiency and less friendly staff and hence it ranks 7th.

8. Athens, Greece  

Athens ranks 8th in the list of least friendly cities in the world. Its happiness score is 5.35.

9. Medellin, Colombia  

Medellin is in ninth position with the least friendly city behaviour for tourists and non-natives.  

10. Lyon, France  

This French city is the 10th least friendly city in the world.

