The 10 Least Friendly Cities In The World

Accra in Ghana ranks as the least friendly city in the world. Check the other nine in the top 10 which includes 2 Indian cities.
Preply's Community Spirit Index ranked the least friendly cities for non-natives based on friendly staff, visitors' return rate, acceptance to diversity, community respect, happiness, and English proficiency score.
According to the Community Spirit Index, Accra is the least friendly city in the world receiving a friendliness score of just 3.12 out of 10.
Marrakech ranks just above Accra as the second least friendly city in the world with a score of 3.69.
This Malaysian city has made it to the top 3 with a friendly staff % of just 0.90. The city also performs very poorly on the other metrics.
With a score of 3.91, Mumbai is ranked as the 4th least friendly in the world.
Rio de Janeiro in Brazil is at the 5th position with a friendliness score of 4.36.
The capital city of India is ranked 6th with a happiness score of 4.01
This city in the Middle East has poor English efficiency and less friendly staff and hence it ranks 7th.
Athens ranks 8th in the list of least friendly cities in the world. Its happiness score is 5.35.
Medellin is in ninth position with the least friendly city behaviour for tourists and non-natives.
This French city is the 10th least friendly city in the world.