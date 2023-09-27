Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Sale Date And More

Photo Credit: Tecno
All you need to know about Tecno's latest foldable phone to debut in India.
Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
6.9-inch flexible AMOLED screen
MediaTek octa-core Dimensity 8050 chipset
4,000mAh battery with 45W charging
1.32-inch circular AMOLED scree
Android 13 OS
64-megapixel + 13-megapixel rear camera
32-megapixel selfie camera
The 5G smartphone is available in Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black colour options.
The phone will be sold via Amazon in India. The early bird sale start at 12 noon IST.
