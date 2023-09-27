Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Features, Sale Date And More

All you need to know about Tecno's latest foldable phone to debut in India.

Updated On 03:41 PM IST, 27 Sep 2023

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Price And Variants

Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Photo Credit: X/@TecnoMobileInd

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Key Specs And Features

  • 6.9-inch flexible AMOLED screen

  • MediaTek octa-core Dimensity 8050 chipset

  • 4,000mAh battery with 45W charging

  • 1.32-inch circular AMOLED scree

Photo Credit: X/@TecnoMobileInd

  • Android 13 OS

  • 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel rear camera

  • 32-megapixel selfie camera

Photo Credit: X/@TecnoMobileInd

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Colour Options

The 5G smartphone is available in Mystic Dawn and Iconic Black colour options.

Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Phantom V Flip 5G: Sale Date And Availability

The phone will be sold via Amazon in India. The early bird sale start at 12 noon IST.

Photo Credit: Tecno

