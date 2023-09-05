Team India Squad For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Announced

The squad was announced by skipper Rohit Sharma and chairman of the BCCI selection committee Ajit Agarkar in Sri Lanka.
India on Tuesday named a 15-player group for their home Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign. Having received a clearance certificate on his fitness from the NCA, KL Rahul has been included in India's World Cup squad.
Sanju Samson, who is in Sri Lanka with the Indian team as a travelling reserve has missed out on an India berth. Tilak Varma, who was included in the Asia Cup squad along with Prasidh Krishna are other omissions.
Suryakumar Yadav too has found a place in the squad despite his less than satisfactory outings in the ODIs. However, the team management feels that the Mumbaikar can add further meat to the middle order.
Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul will form the batting core of the Indian Team. KL Rahul will be the first-choice keeper while Ishan Kishan will be the second wicketkeeper in the side.
Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur are the all rounders in the 15-man squad.
Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are the pacers in the squad. Kuldeep Yadav is the side’s leading spin option.
Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav.