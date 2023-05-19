Supreme Court Panel On Adani-Hindenburg Case: Catch BQ Prime's Coverage

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court panel does not find regulatory failure. Here are the key takeaways
Supreme Court committee says there was no regulatory failure by SEBI on price manipulation.
The committee said foreign portfolio investors in Adani Group stocks are compliant with SEBI's regulations.
Shares of Adani Group companies rose on Friday after the committee did not find any regulatory failure.
The panel said that, based on SEBI's findings, volatility in the Adani stocks after the Hindenburg Research report did not lead to any systemic risk.
The Adani Group took necessary steps to comfort retail investors after the volatility caused by Hindenburg Research's report, it said.
No regulatory failure; FPIs complied with disclosures; No prima facie violation of existing rules. Read key takeaways from the report.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.