Supreme Court Panel On Adani-Hindenburg Case: Catch BQ Prime's Coverage

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court panel does not find regulatory failure. Here are the key takeaways

Updated On 6:40 PM IST

No Regulatory Failure

Supreme Court committee says there was no regulatory failure by SEBI on price manipulation.

 Adani-Hindenburg Case: Regulatory Failure Cannot Be Ascertained Yet, Says Supreme Court Panel

Disclosures By Foreign Investors Adequate

The committee said foreign portfolio investors in Adani Group stocks are compliant with SEBI's regulations.

 Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Panel Does Not Find Regulatory Failure

Stocks Advance After The Panel Report

Shares of Adani Group companies rose on Friday after the committee did not find any regulatory failure.

 Adani Group Stocks Advance After Supreme Court Panel's Report

No Systematic Risk From Adani Group Stocks

The panel said that, based on SEBI's findings, volatility in the Adani stocks after the Hindenburg Research report did not lead to any systemic risk.

 Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Panel Says Group Stocks Didn't Pose Any Systemic Risk

Took Steps To Build Investor Confidence

The Adani Group took necessary steps to comfort retail investors after the volatility caused by Hindenburg Research's report, it said.

 Adani-Hindenburg Case: Group Took Steps To Build Investor Confidence, Says Supreme Court Panel

To Sum It Up

No regulatory failure; FPIs complied with disclosures; No prima facie violation of existing rules. Read key takeaways from the report.

Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Adani-Hindenburg Case: Key Takeaways From Supreme Court Panel's Report

