Stunning Images From The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023

The trophy tour began on June 27 with India being the first destination and will return back to host nation on September 4.
The tour was launched with the Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.
image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/
Starting from India, the trophy has so far traveled to these destinations throughout the world.
- New Zealand, Australia, PNG, USA, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain and Italy
France, England, Malaysia, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa - before it comes back to India on Septemeber 4
