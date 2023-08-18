Stunning Images From The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023

The trophy tour began on June 27 with India being the first destination and will return back to host nation on September 4.

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023

The tour was launched with the Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

Countries where the trophy has traveled so far

Starting from India, the trophy has so far traveled to these destinations throughout the world.

- New Zealand, Australia, PNG, USA, West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, Bahrain and Italy

Countries where the trophy still has to travel

France, England, Malaysia, Uganda, Nigeria and South Africa - before it comes back to India on Septemeber 4

India - Taj Mahal

image credits: ICC/Twitter

India - Leh

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

Italy

image credits: ICC/Twitter

Italy

image credits: ICC/Twitter

Italy

image credits: ICC/Twitter

Australia - Melbourne

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

West Indies

image credits: ICC/Twitter

USA - New York

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

USA - Manhattan

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

Bangladesh - Dhaka

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

UAE - Bahrain

image credits: CWC 2023 official website - https://www.cricketworldcup.com/

