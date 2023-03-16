Stock Market Highlights: Today’s Top Gainers And Losers, Market Wrap — March 16

Sensex and Nifty snapped a five-day losing streak.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended 14 points higher, or 0.08%, at 16,985.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 79 points up, or 0.14%, at 57,634.84.
Asian Paints Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India, contributed to the gains.
Bharti Airtel Ltd., Infosys Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Steel Ltd. weighed down the Nifty.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of sellers. About 1,395 stocks rose, 2,129 declined, and 116 remained unchanged on the BSE.