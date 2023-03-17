Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Top Gainers And Losers — March 17

Sensex, Nifty extend weekly decline but rebound from verge of correction.

Updated On 4:42 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Rebound From Verge Of Correction

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 355 points up, or 0.62%, at 57,989.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 115 points higher, or 0.67%, at 17,110.05.

The Gainers

HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, UPL, UltraTech Cement and JSW Steel were the top gainers of the Nifty gauge.

The Laggards

Power Grid Corp., Asian Paints, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Hero MotoCorp and Hindustan Unilever were the top losers of the Nifty gauge.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,061 stocks rose 1,445 declined and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.

