Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers & Losers—March 20

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 361 points, or 0.62%, lower at 57,204.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 112 points, or 0.65%, to end at 16,988.40.
HUL, Bharat Petroleum Corp., ITC, Grasim Industries, and Nestle India advanced.
Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Tata Steel, Coal India, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Tata Motors declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,149 stocks rose, 2,474 declined, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.