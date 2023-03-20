Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers & Losers—March 20

Sensex closed 361 points, or 0.62%, lower at 57,204.10, while the Nifty 50 declined 112 points, or 0.65%, to end at 16,988.40.

Updated On 4:43 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 361 points, or 0.62%, lower at 57,204.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 112 points, or 0.65%, to end at 16,988.40.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HUL, Bharat Petroleum Corp., ITC, Grasim Industries, and Nestle India advanced.

The Laggards

Bajaj Finserv, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Finance, Hindalco Industries, Wipro, Tata Steel, Coal India, State Bank of India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Tata Motors declined in trade.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,149 stocks rose, 2,474 declined, and 129 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

UBS’s Takeover Of Credit Suisse: The One Big Winner And Many Losers

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: 6 Players To Watch Out For

Artificial Intelligence: 45,000 Job Openings In India
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe