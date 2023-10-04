Photo Credit: Freepik.com

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Oct. 4

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 286 points or 0.44% down at 65,226.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 93 points or 0.47% lower at 19,434.10.

Updated On 04:16 PM IST, 04 Oct 2023

Sensex, Nifty Drop For Second Day

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises and Tata Consultancy Services were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,304 stocks rose, 2,371 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.

