Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Oct. 4

Photo Credit: Freepik.com
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 286 points or 0.44% down at 65,226.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 93 points or 0.47% lower at 19,434.10.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 286 points or 0.44% down at 65,226.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 93 points or 0.47% lower at 19,434.10.
Photo Credit: Rawpixel on Freepik
HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Adani Enterprises and Tata Consultancy Services were positively adding to the change in the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro and ITC were negatively contributing to the change.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,304 stocks rose, 2,371 declined and 120 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Canva