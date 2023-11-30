Photo Credit: BQ Prime

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 30

India's benchmark indices recovered to end higher after a volatile session on Thursday.

Updated On 04:58 PM IST, 30 Nov 2023

Nifty Ends 89 Points Away From All-Time High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 87 points, or 0.13%, higher at 66,988.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 37 points, or 0.18%, up at 20,133.15.

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro were positively adding to the indices.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and State Bank of India weighed on the indices.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,900 stocks rose, 1,801 declined and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.

