Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 30

India's benchmark indices recovered to end higher after a volatile session on Thursday.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 87 points, or 0.13%, higher at 66,988.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 37 points, or 0.18%, up at 20,133.15.
Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, UltraTech Cement, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro were positively adding to the indices.
Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and State Bank of India weighed on the indices.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,900 stocks rose, 1,801 declined and 141 remained unchanged on the BSE.
