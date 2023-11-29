Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 29

Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime
The Nifty 50 closed 207 points or 1.04% higher at 20,096.60, while the Sensex gained 728 points or 1.1% to end at 66,901.91.
Shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra gained.
Shares of Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Titan, Nestle India and Divi's Laboratories fell.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,017 stocks rose, 1,577 declined and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.
