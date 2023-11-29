Photo Credit: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 29

The Nifty 50 closed 207 points or 1.04% higher at 20,096.60, while the Sensex gained 728 points or 1.1% to end at 66,901.91.

Updated On 04:25 PM IST, 29 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty End At Over Two-Month High

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 207 points or 1.04% higher at 20,096.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 728 points or 1.1% to end at 66,901.91.

The Gainers

Shares of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys and Mahindra & Mahindra gained.

The Laggards

Shares of Adani Enterprises, Oil & Natural Gas Corp., Titan, Nestle India and Divi's Laboratories fell.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,017 stocks rose, 1,577 declined and 130 remained unchanged on the BSE.

