Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 28

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 204.16 points or 0.31% up at 66,174.20, while the Nifty 50 gained 95 points or 0.48% to end at 19,889.70.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 204.16 points or 0.31% up at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 95 points or 0.48% to end at 19,889.70.
Photo Credit: BQ Prime
Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel contributed to the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Freepik
ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Freepik
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,987 stocks rose, 1,806 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Reuters