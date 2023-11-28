Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 28

The Sensex closed 204.16 points or 0.31% up at 66,174.20, while the Nifty 50 gained 95 points or 0.48% to end at 19,889.70.

Updated On 04:39 PM IST, 28 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 204.16 points or 0.31% up at 66,174.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 95 points or 0.48% to end at 19,889.70.

The Gainers

Adani Enterprises, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Adani Ports and Bharti Airtel contributed to the Nifty.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, ITC, Larsen & Toubro and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,987 stocks rose, 1,806 declined, and 179 remained unchanged on the BSE.

