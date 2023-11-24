Photo Credit: Reuters

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 24

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points or 0.07% down at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points or 0.04% to end at 19,794.70.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 24 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower For Second Day

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Cipla positively contributed to the Nifty.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance weighed on the index.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Market Wrap

The market breadth was split in between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,805 stocks rose, 1,872 stocks declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

