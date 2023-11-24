Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 24

Photo Credit: Reuters
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points or 0.07% down at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points or 0.04% to end at 19,794.70.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 48 points or 0.07% down at 65,970.04, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 7 points or 0.04% to end at 19,794.70.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Adani Enterprises and Cipla positively contributed to the Nifty.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, ITC, HCL Technologies and Bajaj Finance weighed on the index.
Photo Credit: Pexels
The market breadth was split in between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,805 stocks rose, 1,872 stocks declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Photo Credit: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay