Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 17

The Sensex closed 188 points or 0.28% lower at 65,794.73, while the Nifty 50 fell 33 points or 0.17% to end at 19,731.80.

Updated On 04:19 PM IST, 17 Nov 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two Days Of Gains To Close Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 188 points or 0.28% lower at 65,794.73, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 33 points or 0.17% to end at 19,731.80.

The Gainers

Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and Asian Paints positively contributed to the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank,, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,005 stocks rose, 1,725 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.

