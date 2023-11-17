Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Nov. 17

Photo Credit: Reuters
The Sensex closed 188 points or 0.28% lower at 65,794.73, while the Nifty 50 fell 33 points or 0.17% to end at 19,731.80.
Larsen & Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance and Asian Paints positively contributed to the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank,, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance and Infosys weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,005 stocks rose, 1,725 declined, and 134 remained unchanged on the BSE.
