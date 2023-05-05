Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—May 5

The Sensex closed down 695 points, or 1.13%, at 61,054.29, while the Nifty was lower by 187 points, or 1.02%, at 18,069.

Updated On 4:24 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Fall The Most In Seven Weeks

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 695 points, or 1.13%, at 61,054.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 187 points, or 1.02%, at 18,069.

 Read the Full Story Here

The Gainers

ITC, ICICI Bank, Titan, L&T, and Maruti Suzuki India were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp., Infosys, IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were negatively contributing to the change.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,498 stocks rose, 2,014 declined, and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

7 Players Who Have Smashed Most Sixes In T20 Cricket

RR vs GT, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 4
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe