Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—May 5

The S&P BSE Sensex closed down 695 points, or 1.13%, at 61,054.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 187 points, or 1.02%, at 18,069.
ITC, ICICI Bank, Titan, L&T, and Maruti Suzuki India were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp., Infosys, IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,498 stocks rose, 2,014 declined, and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.