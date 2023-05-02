Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—May 2

The Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40%, higher at 61,354.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 83 points, or 0.46%, to end at 18,147.65.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40%, higher at 61,354.71, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 83 points, or 0.46%, to end at 18,147.65.
Maruti Suzuki India, Oil & Natural Gas Corp, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HDFC Life Insurance were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,119 stocks rose, 1,513 declined, and 184 remained unchanged on the BSE.