Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—May 2

The Sensex closed 242 points, or 0.40%, higher at 61,354.71, while the Nifty 50 gained 83 points, or 0.46%, to end at 18,147.65.

Updated On 5:52 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End At Over Three-Month High

The Gainers

Maruti Suzuki India, Oil & Natural Gas Corp, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and HDFC Life Insurance were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,119 stocks rose, 1,513 declined, and 184 remained unchanged on the BSE.

