Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 24

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 398 points, or 0.69%, lower at 57,527.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 132 points, or 0.77%, to end at 16,945.05.
ITC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and SBI were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,308 stocks rose, 2,019 declined, and 139 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The headline indices declined for the third consecutive week. Nifty logged weekly losses of 0.91%, whereas Sensex declined 0.80% this week.
Adani Group company stocks reversed their early gains and ended mixed.