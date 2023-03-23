Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 23

Sensex closed 289 points, or 0.50%, lower at 57,925.28, while the Nifty 50 declined 75 points, or 0.44%, to end at 17,076.90.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 289 points, or 0.50%, lower at 57,925.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 75 points, or 0.44%, to end at 17,076.90.
Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints, HCL Technologies, and Larsen and Toubro were the top laggards in the Nifty 50 Index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 1,446 stocks rose 2,055 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.