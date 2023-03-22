Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 22

Sensex closed 140 points, or 0.24%, higher at 58,214.59, while the Nifty 50 gained 44 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,151.90.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 140 points, or 0.24%, higher at 58,214.59, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 44 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,151.90.
HDFC Life Insurance, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma and Tata Consumer Products were the top gainers of the Nifty gauge.
BPCL, NTPC, Coal India, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Axis Bank were the top losers of the Nifty gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,040 stocks rose, 1,453 declined and 138 remained unchanged on the BSE.