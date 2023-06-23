Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—June 23

The Sensex closed 260 points, or 0.41%, lower at 62,979.37, while the Nifty 50 declined 106 points, or 0.56%, to end at 18,665.50.

Updated On 04:26 PM IST, 23 Jun 2023

Sensex, Nifty Close The Week Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 260 points, or 0.41%, lower at 62,979.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 106 points, or 0.56%, to end at 18,665.50.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corp, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were positively adding to the change.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the change.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,182 stocks rose, 2,284 declined and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

7 Popular Trekking Destinations In Maharashtra

Top 10 Most Competitive Job Markets In The World

These Are The 10 Least Liveable Cities In the World
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe