Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—June 23

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 260 points, or 0.41%, lower at 62,979.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 106 points, or 0.56%, to end at 18,665.50.
Bharti Airtel, Housing Development Finance Corp, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints and IndusInd Bank were positively adding to the change.
Adani Enterprises, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and State Bank of India were negatively contributing to the change.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,182 stocks rose, 2,284 declined and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.