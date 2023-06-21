Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—June 21

The Sensex closed 196 points, or 0.31%, higher at 63,523.15, while the Nifty 50 gained 40 points, or 0.21%, to end at 18,856.85.

Updated On 21 Jun 2023, 4:15 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Close At Record High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 196 points, or 0.31%, higher at 63,523.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 40 points, or 0.21%, to end at 18,856.85.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp, Power Grid Corp., Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers on Nifty 50.

The Laggards

ITC, Axis Bank, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,762 stocks rose, 1,755 declined, while 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Elon Musk Meets PM Modi: Here Are The Key Takeaways

World's 25 Most Expensive Cities For Luxury Living, See Where Mumbai Ranks

Top 6 Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — June 20
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe