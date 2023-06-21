Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—June 21

The Sensex closed 196 points, or 0.31%, higher at 63,523.15, while the Nifty 50 gained 40 points, or 0.21%, to end at 18,856.85.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 196 points, or 0.31%, higher at 63,523.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 40 points, or 0.21%, to end at 18,856.85.
HDFC Bank, Housing Development Finance Corp, Power Grid Corp., Tata Consultancy Services and Bharti Airtel were among the top gainers on Nifty 50.
ITC, Axis Bank, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra and ICICI Bank weighed on the index.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,762 stocks rose, 1,755 declined, while 125 remained unchanged on the BSE.