Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—June 2

The Sensex closed 119 points, or 0.19%, higher at 62,547.11, while the Nifty 50 gained 46 points, or 0.25%, to end at 18,534.10.

Updated On 5:36 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Two-Day Fall

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 119 points, or 0.19%, higher at 62,547.11, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 46 points, or 0.25%, to end at 18,534.10.

The Gainers

Larsen and Toubro, ITC, Hindalco Industries, Mahindra and Mahindra and Maruti Suzuki India were among the gainer on the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Infosys, Reliance Industries, TCS, Adani Enterprises and HDFC weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 2,173 stocks rose, 1,370 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.

