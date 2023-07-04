Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 4

The Sensex closed 274 points or 0.42% higher at 65,479.05 while the Nifty 50 gained 67 points or 0.34% to end at 19,389.

Updated On 04:11 PM IST, 04 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Advance For Fifth Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 274 points or 0.42% higher at 65,479.05 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 67 points or 0.34% to end at 19,389.

The Gainers

Bajaj Finance Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were the positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries Ltd., Bahrti Airtel Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd., weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,636 stocks rose, 1,861 declined, and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.

