Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 3

The Sensex closed 487 points, or 0.75%, higher at 65,205.05, while the Nifty 50 gained 134 points, or 0.70%, to end at 19,322.55.

Updated On 04:12 PM IST, 03 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty End At Record High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 487 points, or 0.75%, higher at 65,205.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 134 points, or 0.70%, to end at 19,322.55.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Reliance Industries, ITC, Housing Development Finance Corp, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were contributing positively to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen and Toubro, Infosys, Axis Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,991 stocks rose, 1,558 declined, and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Top Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 3

Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra And Razr 40 Launched In India: Check Price, Specs, And More

7 Web Series And Movies To Watch On Amazon Prime Video In July 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe