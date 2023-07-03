Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 3

The Sensex closed 487 points, or 0.75%, higher at 65,205.05, while the Nifty 50 gained 134 points, or 0.70%, to end at 19,322.55.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 487 points, or 0.75%, higher at 65,205.05, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 134 points, or 0.70%, to end at 19,322.55.
Reliance Industries, ITC, Housing Development Finance Corp, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finance were contributing positively to the change in the Nifty 50.
Tata Consultancy Services, Larsen and Toubro, Infosys, Axis Bank and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,991 stocks rose, 1,558 declined, and 168 remained unchanged on the BSE.