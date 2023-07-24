Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 24

Updated On 04:10 PM IST, 24 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Decline For Second Day

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300 points or 0.45% lower at 66,384.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 73 points or 0.37% lower at 19,672.35.

The Gainers

TCS, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank positively contributed to the change in the Nifty.

The Laggards

Reliance Industries, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,775 stocks rose, 1,921 declined and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.

