Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 24

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 300 points or 0.45% lower at 66,384.78, while the Nifty 50 ended 73 points or 0.37% lower at 19,672.35.
TCS, Larsen & Toubro, Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank positively contributed to the change in the Nifty.
Reliance Industries, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and Tech Mahindra weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,775 stocks rose, 1,921 declined and 159 remained unchanged on the BSE.