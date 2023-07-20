Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 20

The Sensex closed 475 points, or 0.71%, higher at 67,571.90, while the Nifty 50 gained 146 points, or 0.74%, to end at 19,979.15.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 475 points, or 0.71%, higher at 67,571.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 146 points, or 0.74%, to end at 19,979.15.
ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Technologies weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,751 stocks rose, 1,628 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.