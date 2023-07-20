Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—July 20

The Sensex closed 475 points, or 0.71%, higher at 67,571.90, while the Nifty 50 gained 146 points, or 0.74%, to end at 19,979.15.

Updated On 04:05 PM IST, 20 Jul 2023

Sensex, Nifty Rally For Sixth Day, Close At Record High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 475 points, or 0.71%, higher at 67,571.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 146 points, or 0.74%, to end at 19,979.15.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ICICI Bank, ITC, Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, Larsen & Toubro and HCL Technologies weighed on the index.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,751 stocks rose, 1,628 declined, and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Top Six Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 20

7 Best Instagram-Worthy Places In Mumbai, According To Zomato

AI Images Of 'Hera Pheri' Cast In A Christopher Nolan Movie Are Viral!

Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe