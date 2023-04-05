Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 5

Sensex closed 418 points, or 0.99%, higher at 59,689.31, while the Nifty 50 ended with 159 points, or 0.91%, gains at 17,557.05.

Updated On 4:21 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End Higher For Fourth Straight Day 

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 418 points, or 0.99%, higher at 59,689.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended with 159 points, or 0.91%, gains at 17,557.05.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp., L&T, HDFC, JSW Steel, TCS, ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were positively contributing to the change.

The Laggards

Eicher Motors, SBI, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, and IndusInd Bank were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.

The Market Wrap

The market's breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,583 stocks rose, 953 declined, and 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

RR vs PBKS: 5 Players To Watch Out For

Poco F5 To Launch On April 6, Check Expected Price And Features

UBS CEO: Who Is Sergio Ermotti, Nicknamed the "George Clooney of Paradeplatz"
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe