Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 5

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 418 points, or 0.99%, higher at 59,689.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended with 159 points, or 0.91%, gains at 17,557.05.
HDFC Bank, Power Grid Corp., L&T, HDFC, JSW Steel, TCS, ITC, Titan, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were positively contributing to the change.
Eicher Motors, SBI, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki India, and IndusInd Bank were negatively contributing to the change in the Nifty.
The market's breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,583 stocks rose, 953 declined, and 118 remained unchanged on the BSE.