Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 28

Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76%, higher at 61,112.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.84%, to end at 18,065.

Updated On 4:31 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty End At Over Two-Month High

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76%, higher at 61,112.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.84%, to end at 18,065.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the gainers in Nifty 50.

The Laggards

Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Titan Co., JSW Steel Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,249 stocks rose, 1,249 declined, and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

IPL 2023: 7 International Players Who Are Yet To Play A Match This Season

From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Celebs Bite Into Food Ventures

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe