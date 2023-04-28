Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—April 28

Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76%, higher at 61,112.44, while the Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.84%, to end at 18,065.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 463 points, or 0.76%, higher at 61,112.44, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 150 points, or 0.84%, to end at 18,065.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were among the gainers in Nifty 50.
Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Titan Co., JSW Steel Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,249 stocks rose, 1,249 declined, and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.